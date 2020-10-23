Bearded YouTuber defeats Lincoln cafe’s ‘heart attack’ food challenge
Hykeham cafe serves up YouTube royalty
A competitive eater with over one million YouTube subscribers has become the first to beat an eating challenge at a Lincoln cafe.
Beard Meets Food, otherwise known as Adam Moran, saw the challenge on The Lincolnite when news dropped about Harty’s Cafe in North Hykeham’s ‘heart attack’ breakfast.
The mammoth tray comes with five sausages, five pieces of bacon, three eggs, four slices of toast and two fried bread slices, all on a bed of chips, as well as large bowls of mushrooms, beans and chopped tomatoes, plus a hot drink.
You have 30 minutes to eat it all — if you defeat it you get the meal free and appear on the wall of fame, if you don’t, it’ll set you back £20.
Adam, 35, completed the challenge with over ten minutes remaining, becoming the first to do so, before jokingly asking: “Do you have a dessert menu?”
Jo Hart, owner of Harty’s cafe, said: “This will help people know that my business exists, publicity wise it’s definitely got our name out there.”
Beard Meets Food has taken on hundreds of eating challenges in his five years on YouTube, culminating almost 250 million channel views.
The former banker currently holds the British record for most Big Macs eaten, as well as being the 2015 Yorkshire Pudding Eating World Champion.
He also has his stomach and tastebuds insured for £1 million due to the importance of his brand to his life.
