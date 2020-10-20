Bourne school evacuated after suspicious phone call
People advised to avoid the area
All pupils and staff at Bourne Grammar School have been evacuated on Tuesday after a suspicious phone call was reported to police.
Lincolnshire Police said at around 1.30pm on October 20 that it was in attendance at the school on South Road after pupils were evacuated at around 10.45am.
People are being advised to avoid the area while the incident is being dealt with.
Police said: “Emergency services are in attendance, and as a precautionary measure all pupils and staff at the school have been safely evacuated.
“Members of the public should avoid the area while emergency services attend. We are continuing to liaise with the school.”
Officers have since confirmed that as of 2.30pm other emergency services have left the scene and police remain on site to help with traffic.
An email sent out by the school’s headteacher Jonathan Maddox confirmed that everyone is safe but school will be closing for the rest of the day.