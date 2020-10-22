Doughnotts launches home delivery in Lincoln

Popular confectionery shop Doughnotts will launch a new delivery service in Lincoln this weekend.

Doughnotts has outlets in Nottingham, Leicester, and Lincoln — and will make its first delivery slots available from 9am on Saturday, October 24.

The firm already offers click and collect from its Nottingham bakery only, but after a successful trial of the new delivery service, it is ready to launch and will be online here from Saturday.

This includes boxes of six glazed donuts with drizzle. The price is £15 for a standard or glazed box, plus £7 shipping and they can be delivered to all of England and Wales.

You can choose from six flavours for a standard box and choose a drizzle for the glazed box.

The flavours for the standard boxes are:

Red Velvet – vanilla fudge, red velvet cake

Cookie Monster – vanilla fudge, crushed biscuits

Death by Chocolate – chocolate fudge, chocolate cake

Homer (V) – vanilla frosting, sprinkles

Glazed (V) – Doughnotts’ classic glaze

Salted Caramel (V) – salted caramel frosting

The glazed box will have the following optional drizzles: biscoff (V), hazelnut, milk chocolate, white chocolate, and dark chocolate (V).

Doughnotts has been testing several premium flavours and is working on redeveloping them so they are better for posting.

They will require three days notice and the order will be shipped the same day where possible, as 100 boxes get made per day from the Nottingham bakery.

The firm is currently running on skeleton crew, but the new service could potentially create two to three new jobs.

Daniel Byre, Marketing Manager at Doughnotts, told The Lincolnite: “It is something we have been working on and testing for the past few months.

“With the new lockdown restrictions and COVID tiers, it has forced our hand to bring this forward.

“We are really excited and getting people from outside the areas of our shops wanting our products. We are looking forward to being able to offer our products to them too.”

Meanwhile, the Lincoln shop remains open but with a limited table service to eat in, as well as a takeaway option.

The firm has also been shortlisted for the best dessert only restaurant in the Deliveroo awards and people have until Wednesday, November 4 to vote for the winner here.