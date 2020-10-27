Five more Lincolnshire schools with COVID-19 cases
A Lincoln nursery too
Five more schools and one nursery in Lincolnshire have positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.
Lincolnshire County Council said on October 27 that it is working with 94 schools with COVID-19 infections.
It is also working with 11 nurseries, with Young Tots Nursery in Lincoln the most recent addition.
The latest schools to be added to the county council’s list are Caistor Grammar School, St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy (Boston), White Wood’s Academy (Gainsborough), Scotter Primary School and Village pre-school at Manor Farm (North Hykeham).
Hawthorn Tree School (Boston), Woodlands Academy (Spilsby), Springwell Alternative Academy (Grantham), St George’s Academy (Ruskington) and Little Learners Pre-School (Lincoln) are the schools currently closed, according to the county council’s list.
Meanwhile, some 176 students and staff at the University of Lincoln have tested positive for coronavirus. The number of students at Bishop Grosseteste University currently self-isolating due to a positive test result has risen to 12.
Tony McGinty, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Tuesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 94 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools continue to report the situation to us and are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus when schools return – this will mean some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary during half term. Because of the length of isolation periods involved this may affect return to school for some people.
“Like the rest of the country, Lincolnshire has seen case numbers rise in recent weeks, and an increasing number of schools affected.
“However, the majority of schools will fully open next week, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):
- Caistor Grammar School
- St Thomas CE Primary Academy, Boston
- White Wood’s Academy, Gainsborough
- Scotter Primary School
- Village pre-school at Manor Farm, North Hykeham
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Hackthorn Primary School
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Lincoln Castle Academy
- Lincoln Carlton Academy
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Barrowby Primary School
- Billingborough Primary School
- The Priory Academy LSST
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Boston College
- Hawthorn Tree School, Boston (closed)
- Caistor Yarborough Academy
- Haven High Academy, Boston
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Kirkstone House School, Baston
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Manor Leas Junior School, Lincoln
- St Hugh’s Catholic Primary, Lincoln
- Ermine Academy, Lincoln
- St Giles Academy, Lincoln
- Branston Community College Academy
- Grantham College
- Kelsey Primary School
- Birchwood Junior School, Lincoln
- Great Steeping Primary School, Spilsby
- Walton Academy, Grantham
- Woodlands Academy, Spilsby (closed)
- Skegness Academy
- Blyton Cum Laughton Primary School
- Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Lincoln St Christopher’s Special School
- Long Sutton Primary School
- Market Deeping Community Primary
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Grantham (closed)
- St Nicholas Primary, Boston
- Community Learning in Partnership, Gainsborough
- Grantham Preparatory International School
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- St Michael’s Primary School, Thorpe on the Hill
- University Academy Long Sutton
- Denton Primary School, Grantham
- Bridge House Independent School, Boston
- Charles Read Academy, Grantham
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- The Lancaster School, Lincoln
- The St Sebastian Primary School, Grantham
- Waddington All Saints Academy
- Bourne Academy
- Claypole Primary School
- St George’s Academy, Ruskington (closed)
- Swinderby All Saints Primary School
- University Academy Holbeach
- Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford
- Louth Academy
- Boston Grammar School
- Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln
- Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School
- Harlaxton Primary School, Grantham
- Holbeach Primary Academy
- Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham
- Little Learners Pre-School, Lincoln (closed)
- The Deepings School
- Spalding High School
- Manor Farm Academy, North Hykeham
- Scampton Primary School
- Sutterton Fourfields Primary School, Boston
- St Botolph’s Primary School, Sleaford
- Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding
- King Edward VI Academy, Spilsby
- Kirkby on Bain Primary School
- Spalding Parish School
- The National Junior School, Grantham
- William Alvey School, Sleaford
- Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall
- Bourne Grammar School
- Spalding Academy
- Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde, Lincoln
- Alford Primary School
Public Health are also aware of the following 11 nurseries with positive cases (new in bold at the top):
- Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln
- Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth
- Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
- Little Learners Nursery, Skegness
- Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln
- Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham
- Little Acorns Day Nursery, Boston
- Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford
- Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby
- Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford
North East Lincolnshire
There are 31 schools, pre-schools/early years and other education settings with active cases in North East Lincolnshire, according to the latest available data provided on Monday.
The list includes the following schools with active cases:
- Tollbar Academy
- Grimsby Institute
- Ormiston Maritime Academy
- Cleethorpes Academy
- Franklin College
- Healing Science Academy
- Humberston Academy
- William Barcroft Junior School
- Humberston CE Primary School
- Signhills Academy
- Havelock Academy
- Weelsby Academy
North Lincolnshire
There have been at least seven schools with cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.
However, North Lincolnshire Council said it was unable to provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.