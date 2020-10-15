Grantham pub that broke curfew rules reopens

A Grantham pub that was shut down for trading beyond the government’s 10pm curfew is now back open under new management.

Lincolnshire Police visited The Priory on Dysart Road at 10.35pm on October 2 and found it was still open and trading before it was voluntarily closed with immediate effect by the licence holder Ei Group.

The front door was open, the lights were on and customers were sat inside drinking alcohol, so the pub was closed until a new designated premises supervisor could be found.

At the time police said staff claimed they weren’t aware of the new closing time despite it having been in place for over a week, while the Ei Group said it was “working to ensure we can reopen the premises as soon as possible”.

The Priory reopened at 12pm on Wednesday, October 14 and posted on its Facebook page: “Come down to the Priory and say hello to the new managers Corbie and Wayne and have a drink.

“Please don’t forget to wear your mask and everyone has to be out for 10pm.”

A spokesperson for Ei Publican Partnerships said: “We are delighted a new Designated Premises Supervisor (DPS) has been appointed. The pub reopened yesterday (Wednesday), operating under COVID-secure measures and welcoming customers old and new.”

Sergeant Kimble Enderby, Alcohol Licensing Team Manager for Lincolnshire Police, said: “The Priory is owned and the licence held by EI Pub Group. After the premises was found in breach of a 10pm closure they removed the DPS, a licensed premises cannot sell alcohol without a DPS in place, so the venue was closed.

“They have now recruited a new and hopefully more responsible DPS, so the venue can now reopen.

“We were kept informed by EI Group and my team are today (Thursday) meeting with the new DPS, so they are fully aware of expectations and responsibilities moving forward.

“Our local policing team is also going to visit the premises as they are visiting other licensed premises across the county.

“Moving forward we will work with the DPS and EI Group – to ensure the business can operate successfully, serve the local community as a safe environment to have a drink/socialise and operate lawfully within licensing and COVID-19 legislation.”