Lincolnshire firm buys South Yorkshire manufacturer
Expanding in the north
A loading bay equipment provider near Lincoln has expanded with the acquisition of a South Yorkshire manufacturer, which will generate a combined workforce of 180 employees and £20 million turnover.
Fen-Bay Services Ltd was established in 1992 and is based in the village of Welbourn. The firm, which also provides industrial doors, gates and barriers, has now acquired Transdek UK Ltd, which manufactures a range of surface-mounted, modular loading bay equipment.
The two companies will work side-by-side under the Fen-Bay umbrella.
Fen-Bay, which currently employs 60 service engineers throughout the UK, plans to increase its UK manufacturing base and has an eye on potential future acquisitions.
Transdesk was founded in 1997 and its development work includes a range of specialist lifts, which are designed to load high-capacity fixed double deck lorries, and vehicle-to-ground lifts for loading goods vehicles at sites without raised docks.
Carl Sedlan, Fen-Bay Group Managing Director, said: “We were particularly attracted to Transdek’s engineering and innovation capabilities, which dovetail with Fen-Bay’s strength in servicing and project management.
Leon Butler, Managing Director at Transdek, said: “There are great synergies between the two companies, and we’re excited about the opportunities for growth and for increased productivity and employment at our Harworth factory.”