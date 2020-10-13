Man jailed for battering his girlfriend

He already had two other restraining orders

A man who inflicted “appalling” violence on his partner during an argument was jailed at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mark Milson punched, kicked, headbutted and stabbed Claire Hewson during the incident at his flat in Louth.

The court was told that Milson had a history of violence against women and was already the subject of restraining orders banning him from contact with two previous partners when he attacked Claire Hewson in June of this year.

Judge John Pini QC, passing sentence, told him: “There has to be an immediate custodial sentence for this quite appalling violence on a defenceless female. This was a sustained attack causing multiple injuries.

“This is the third time you have been involved in aggressive behaviour against female partners. There are still two restraining orders against you for behaviour towards partners.”

Milson, 30, of Northgate, Louth, admitted a charge of unlawful wounding as a result of the incident on June 22 this year.

He was jailed for two years and given a five year restraining order banning him from any contact with Mrs Hewson.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said that Milson had been drinking cider and taking cocaine before arguing with Ms Hewson after she hid some money in a bid to prevent him from buying more drugs.

He then became violent and was punching, headbutting and kicking her. Milson also stabbed her in the back using a vegetable knife.

Ms Hewson, who was covered in blood, tried to climb out of the window to escape and shouted for help from passersby who rang 999.

Police and paramedics turned up at the scene and Milson was arrested. Ms Hewson was taken to Grimsby Hospital where she was found to have a small puncture wound to her back, a fractured nose and cheekbone, cuts and swelling to her face, two black eyes and rib injuries.

David Eager, in mitigation, told the court: “He is a man who is struggling to behave properly in relationships.

“He has served three and a half months on remand in custody giving him time to consider his position. “

He described Milson as an ideal candidate for a course to help him change his behaviour and said he had an address to go to well away from Louth if given the chance.