One in one out at Lincoln City
Chapman leaves, but Gotts arrives
Lincoln City gained and lost a midfielder in the same day, with Ellis Chapman leaving and Robbie Gotts joining.
Gotts, 20, joins the Imps on a season-long loan from Premier League side Leeds United.
Chapman, 19, has found a new club in the form of League Two side Cheltenham Town.
Ellis Chapman joined the club from a young age and graduated from Lincoln’s academy, before making 30 appearances for the club.
The Imps managed to agree a “future financial interest” in the player, meaning the club could be in line for a cut of future transfer fees involving Ellis.
Replacing him is Leeds United’s Academy Player of the Year, Robbie Gotts, who made his senior debut against giants Arsenal in the FA Cup last season.
It was the versatility of Gotts that stood out to Imps boss Michael Appleton, and a large reason why he chose to bring him in.
Appleton said: “Robbie’s very versatile in terms of his ability to play in midfield or at full back.
“He’s got bags of quality in possession of the ball and he’s got the energy and athleticism to get up and down the pitch too.
“Overall though he’s just another really good addition and the fact that it’s his first loan away quite excites me too because he’s desperate to impress and desperate to impress his new teammates as well.”