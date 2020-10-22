Over 4,000 COVID-19 cases in Greater Lincolnshire in October
300 new cases and three deaths
Some 300 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday means Greater Lincolnshire passed the 4,000 mark for October.
The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures showed 183 cases in Lincolnshire, 42 in North Lincolnshire and 75 in North East Lincolnshire.
In total there have been 4,016 cases for the month of October.
NHS figures reported two further deaths in the region’s hospitals with both taking place at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust facilities.
There were three deaths confirmed in the government’s own death tally, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county.
They included one resident each from Lincolnshire, North East Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire.
Nationally, cases increased by 21,242 to 810,467, while deaths jumped by 189 to 44,347.
Lincolnshire is currently still on the medium (tier 1) level for the the new three-tier lockdown system of COVID-19 risk, which means it has no extra restrictions on top of the nation-wide ones.
In related news, major changes to the government’s support schemes for employers and staff have been revealed.
Tougher coronavirus restrictions in Nottinghamshire may not reach Lincolnshire’s borders yet, as Newark and Sherwood could avoid being put into tier 3 lockdown, according to latest reports.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Thursday, October 22
8,608 cases (up 300)
- 5,602 in Lincolnshire (up 183)
- 1,760 in North Lincolnshire (up 42)
- 1,1246 in North East Lincolnshire (up 75)
441 deaths (up three)
- 295 from Lincolnshire (up one)
- 93 from North Lincolnshire (up one)
- 43 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)
of which 289 hospital deaths (up two)
- 153 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 6 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 129 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up two)
810,467 UK cases, 44,347 deaths