Lincolnshire borders safer as Newark avoids toughest COVID lockdown

Tougher coronavirus restrictions in Nottinghamshire may not reach Lincolnshire’s borders yet, as Newark and Sherwood could avoid being put into tier 3 lockdown, according to latest reports.

The Department for Health and Social Care has confirmed the leaders of Nottingham City and Nottinghamshire County councils are in talks about moving some parts of the region into Tier 3.

The area is currently in the “High” or Tier 2 level of restrictions.

Earlier on Thursday, a letter was sent by the chief executive of Nottinghamshire County Council, Anthony May ­— who has been involved in discussions with the government ­— which confirmed leaders of the ‘affected districts’ would be informed.

These districts under discussion are Nottingham City Council, Broxtowe Borough Council, Gedling Borough Council and Rushcliffe Borough Council.

This would suggest Ashfield, Bassetlaw, Mansfield and Newark and Sherwood would remain in Tier 2.

Further, the email, which was sent yesterday evening, states that despite speculation from Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner Paddy Tipping that the change will come into effect on Monday, there is no information from the government that verifies this, and that the timetable will “no doubt, be the subject of the first discussions”.

While the letter does say it is expected that talks will begin today, leaders in Nottinghamshire have been told on several occasions that talks were expected on previous days, and these have not come to fruition.

The government also confirmed three new areas would move from medium to high alert level.

They are Coventry, Slough and Stoke-on-Trent.

Other areas with ongoing discussions include parts of West Yorkshire, the North East and Tees Valley.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the toughest restrictions are at Lincolnshire’s borders as South Yorkshire areas including Doncaster enter into tier 3 lockdown from Saturday.