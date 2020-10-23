Parking charges to return to Lincolnshire hospitals, but halved
New too: First 30 minutes free
Parking charges will be re-introduced for patients and visitors at Lincolnshire’s hospitals from next month.
Visitors parking fees were paused in March due to coronavirus, but United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust will reintroduce them with new lower charges from Monday, November 2.
Parking for all staff at trust facilities remains free.
The trust will also introduce half-hour free parking at the beginning of each stay.
From November 2, parking will also be free for blue badge holders, frequent outpatients who have to attend regular appointments to manage long-term conditions, and patients of sick children staying in hospital overnight.
New parking prices (pre-March charges in brackets)
- Up to 30 minutes – free
- Up to 1 hour – £1 (down from £1.70)
- 1 to 4 hours – £2 (down from £4.20)
- 4 to 24 hours – £5 (no change)
- Motorcycle parking – free (no change)
- Blue Badge holders – free (down from £1.90 – the vehicle needs to be pre-registered at main reception with the blue badge displayed in the windscreen. Vehicles registered before will still be on the system)
- Concessions – remain in place as before
Car parking payment machines will be regularly cleaned throughout each day. Hand sanitiser will be available for people to use before and after using the machines.
People are advised to pay by card wherever possible, with patients and visitors encouraged to register to use the good2go website to pay for car parking online.
The car parking charges will be reviewed again in March 2021.