Police concerned for welfare of missing man
Last seen in the Boston area
A 45-year-old man is missing from the Boston area and police are concerned for his welfare.
Dean Gibbens was reported missing on October 9 and police said, while he may still be in the Boston area, there is a possibility he could be in the Skegness area.
Dean is described as white, slim build, and around 178cm in height, with short grey hair and a beard.
Anyone with information regarding Dean’s whereabouts should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 355 of October 9.