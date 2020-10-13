Police concerned for welfare of missing man

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust has introduced an online booking system to allow people to safely visit the grey seals at Donna Nook during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the seal pupping season Donna Nook normally receives over 60,000 visitors and on a single day numbers can exceed 5,000, making social distancing difficult to maintain.

Lincolnshire Wildlife limited now visitor numbers to 600 per day and a one-way system will be in place, with people asked to maintain a safe distance from each other.

The viewing area will be open from October 24 and is free for the first week, but booking is essential.

Tickets will be available here for four specified time slots and after the first week will be priced at £10 per car on Saturdays and Sundays and £7.50 per car on weekdays.

Only people with a pre-booked ticket will be allowed to enter the seal viewing area.

Paul Learoyd, Chief Executive of Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, said: “We understand how much people enjoy and look forward to visiting Donna Nook; for many it’s a yearly tradition! I’m pleased this new system will still allow visitors to come and see this wildlife spectacle.

“Like many organisations, we’ve been hit hard by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Limiting numbers and managing the new system will be expensive for the trust, meaning the operation comes at a cost to the charity. Our wardens and volunteers look after the seal colony 365 days a year.

“We know that many people will not be able to visit this year but if you can, you can, please consider making a donation so we can continue to protect this gem on the Lincolnshire coast for wildlife and for all to enjoy.”