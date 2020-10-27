Police release second man arrested over Lincoln murder

The victim has yet to be named

A 25-year-old man has been released on bail as investigations continue into the murder of a 53-year-old man on Newark Road in Lincoln.

Two men, aged 25 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of murder after the incident on Saturday evening.

The 31-year-old man was named as Michael Lambert from Throckley in Newcastle Upon Tyne after he was charged with murder.

He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday, October 26. He then appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody until his next court appearance on December 17.

The 25-year-old man was released on bail pending further investigations.

The victim has not been named by police.

Lincolnshire Police have launched a dedicated public portal where people can report information about the death and upload dashcam footage.

Police would specifically like to hear from anyone who was on Newark Road between 5pm and 6.30pm on Saturday and may have dashcam footage.

Any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, can also report information to police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 346 of October 24.