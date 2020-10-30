Teen racer looking for backing to join British Formula 4

A teenage karting champion from a village near Scunthorpe is looking to take the next step in her career, but requires financial backing before she can join British Formula 4.

Alicia Barnett, 16, from Althorpe, Scunthorpe first began driving karts when she was just eight years old.

Alicia, who is studying A Levels at Worksop College, has performed consistently well in the UK’s Junior X30 Karitng championships, becoming the leading female driver in male-dominated full grids.

She won the 2017 X30 Ladies Championship in Le Mans before battling 19 female drivers to be crowned European Women’s IAME X30 Champion at Varennes sur Allier circuit in France, making her a candidate for the W Series that launched in 2019. She also raced to sixth place in the UK Little Green Man (LGM) Championship.

Alicia must first make the transition from karts to single-seaters and has been practicing in a racing simulator. However, in order to get into Formula 4 she needs financial backing of £250,000 to do a series in the UK.

Fewer women race single-seater cars at top level now than 10 years ago and it is over 40 years since a female diver starred a Formula 1 race.

Alicia hopes she can start the testing programme to race in the 2021 British Formula 4 Championship, which is shown live on ITV 4. In the future, she aims to achieve her ultimate goal of racing in Formula 1.

She said: “Racing has always been my passion and the W Series is the perfect steppingstone to a career as a professional racing driver. I am determined to prove my ability at the highest levels in the sport.

Running alongside the BTCC (British Touring Car Championship), the British F4 coverage is enjoyed by millions of fans on television and trackside and offers a high-profile platform for sponsors and partners.

“Being a female in motorsport at a time when this is attracting more attention and coverage than ever before, only enhances the benefits for sponsors, partners and fans even further.

“I am the first in my family to venture into the motor racing world and from my first time in a kart have been addicted. It’s about time we see more women competing at the top of the sport and my ambition is to be one of them.”

Businesses, brands or any individuals wanting to support Alicia should email [email protected] or call 07929 453481.