University hands out 300 care boxes for self-isolating students in Lincoln
A touching gesture from the University of Lincoln
The University of Lincoln has delivered over 300 food boxes to students who are self-isolating due to coronavirus.
Staff have been delivering the cupboards essentials box from Morrisons, which costs £20, to students at their doorsteps in Lincoln completely free of charge.
Inside the parcel are key cooking ingredients such as pasta, meal kits, sauces, soups and beans, as well as household goods such as milk and toilet paper.
Any student who is isolating can apply for one of the boxes and have it delivered to their door within 24 hours by emailing [email protected].
The boxes have been chosen to last up until students finish their self-isolation period and can access food shopping themselves again.
All food boxes also cater for any individual dietary requirements or allergies that students may have.
Harvey Dowdy, the University’s Director of Estates, said: “Our dedicated team of staff have been out delivering food boxes seven days a week to any of our students who require them.
“The feedback we’ve received has been overwhelmingly positive – the students really appreciate the food boxes and have been impressed by the high-quality and healthy items we provide.
“We are part of a wonderful community here in Lincoln and we do all we can to support one another.”