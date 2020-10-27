Young man with alcohol and anger issues spared jail after two more attacks

A man who carried out two street attacks within nine months leaving both of his victims unconscious has been given a final chance by a judge.

Morgan Barnes, 21, who had four previous convictions for violence, carried out the first attack during the early hours of the morning when he struck an off-duty firefighter after his victim intervened in an attempt to prevent a fight in Clasketgate, Lincoln.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court: “It was an unprovoked attack on an off-duty firefighter who tried to intervene to prevent a fight.

“The victim went to try to diffuse the situation but the defendant then turned his attention on him.

“The victim was aware of a fist coming towards him and he was knocked to the ground. It was a single punch. The next thing he remembers is waking up in an ambulance.

“While on the ground the victim apparently had a seizure. He was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The man suffered swelling to his face and head and cuts to his mouth and lip.

Mr Howes said the second offence took place in September last year when Barnes approached Patrick Noble in a convenience store and asked him out for a fight.

“This was an attack on a man who refused an invitation to fight from the defendant who had a grudge against him. As Mr Noble walked towards his vehicle he was struck. It is unclear how many punches were delivered but the victim said he was hit several times before going to the ground.

“He was knocked unconscious and when he came round, he went back into the shop for help. An ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital.”

The victim suffered cuts, bruising and swelling to his head and a black eye.

Morgan Barnes, 21, of Wragby Road, Lincoln, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm as a result of the first incident on December 15, 2018. He also admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm to Mr Noble on September 2, 2019.

Barnes was given a 12 month jail sentence suspended for two years with a four month night-time curfew. He was also ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days, an anger management programme and to do 150 hours of unpaid work.

Judge John Pini QC imposed a restraining order banning Barnes from contacting Mr Noble for five years.

The Judge told Barnes: “I want you to understand that this is absolutely your last chance. If you come back before the court then prison it will be.”

George Wills, for Barnes, told the court: “He has work available to go back to when COVID ends.

“He is somebody who has difficulties with drink. He needs some assistance with his anger management. He fully understands the seriousness of his position.”