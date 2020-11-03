300 new COVID-19 cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, 9 deaths

Plus four new hospital deaths

There have been 300 new cases of coronavirus and nine COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday in Greater Lincolnshire.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 132 cases in Lincolnshire, 104 in North East Lincolnshire and 64 in North Lincolnshire.

It means there have been 671 for the week so far.

The data, which includes deaths both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, also showed nine new deaths including seven residents in Lincolnshire, and one each in North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire.

NHS figures on Tuesday reported four new deaths in the county’s hospitals, with two in United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and two at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole facilities.

The weekend saw a record rise in coronavirus cases across Greater Lincolnshire as the Prime Minister announced new lockdown measures from Thursday.

October ended with 7,132 cases for the month — more than eight-and-a-half times that of September’s figure of 820.

Nationally on Tuesday, cases increased by 20,018 to 1,073,882, while deaths rose by 397 to 47,250.

The new lockdown measures include:

Non essential shops, leisure and entertainment will close

Pubs, bars and restaurants must close, except for takeaway and collections

Workplaces can stay open if work cannot be done from home

Schools, universities and education settings will remain open

The furlough system will be extended until December

See the full guidance for the new lockdown here

In other news on Tuesday:

Professor Derek Ward, director of public health at Lincolnshire County Council, said a localised test and trace system would be “more responsive” and foster trust from residents.

There are currently over 150 patients with coronavirus being treated in hospitals across Greater Lincolnshire.

Patients at all United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust hospitals will not be allowed visitors from Thursday.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Tuesday, November 3

12,870 cases (up 300)

7,960 in Lincolnshire (up 132)

2,466 in North Lincolnshire (up 64)

2,444 in North East Lincolnshire (up 104)

486 deaths (up nine)

334 from Lincolnshire (up seven)

99 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

53 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 320 hospital deaths (up four)

170 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up two)

6 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

142 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up two)

1,073,882 UK cases, 47,250 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.