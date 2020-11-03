Over 150 COVID-19 patients in Greater Lincolnshire hospitals
Northern Lincolnshire hospitals under pressure
There are currently over 150 patients with coronavirus being treated in hospitals across Greater Lincolnshire.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) currently has 57 patients with COVID-19 infections in Lincoln and Boston. The Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust has 91 patients with COVID-19 in Scunthorpe and Grimsby.
Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust currently has five inpatients across its community hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust currently has no positive COVID-19 patients in its mental health inpatient units.
Patients continue to be treated at Lincoln County Hospital and Boston Pilgrim as Grantham District Hospital remains COVID-free, apart from the Urgent Treatment Centre.
The latest figure is an increase of eight, as there were 49 patients with coronavirus in ULHT hospitals this time last week.
Last week, three wards at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital were closed to new admissions following a series of COVID outbreaks. Patient visiting was suspended at the hospital for all but exceptional cases from October 29.
The Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust confirmed on Tuesday that it has 91 patients with coronavirus.
Of these patients 47 are at Scunthorpe General Hospital with 44 at Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby.
This total is an increase on the 69 inpatients that NLaG had this time last week.
The latest data comes after North and North East Lincolnshire were put int tier 2 (high) lockdown on October 31 and with a national lockdown looming on Thursday.
There have been 371 new cases of coronavirus and seven COVID-19 related deaths confirmed on Monday.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 186 cases in Lincolnshire, 125 in North East Lincolnshire and 60 in North Lincolnshire.
October ended with 7,132 cases for the month — more than eight-and-a-half times that of September’s figure of 820.