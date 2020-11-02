Record weekend COVID-19 cases in Lincolnshire as new lockdown looms

The weekend saw a record rise in coronavirus cases across Greater Lincolnshire as the Prime Minister announced new lockdown measures from Thursday.

The weekend also saw seven deaths confirmed in government figures.

On Saturday, Greater Lincolnshire saw the third record day for numbers in a week with 396 new cases.

On Sunday, a further 486 cases were confirmed taking the weekend tally to 882 cases and the week to a total of 3,115 cases this week.

October ended with 7,132 for the month — more than eight-and-a-half times that of September’s figure of 820.

Across the weekend the government’s coronavirus dashboard showed 507 cases in Lincolnshire, 244 in North East Lincolnshire and 131 in North Lincolnshire.

During an evening briefing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a month-long second national lockdown to take place from November 5 until Wednesday, December 2 at the earliest.

As part of the measures:

Non essential shops, leisure and entertainment will close

Pubs, bars and restaurants must close, except for takeaway and collections

Workplaces can stay open if work cannot be done from home

Schools, universities and education settings will remain open

The furlough system will be extended until December

See the full guidance for the new lockdown here

From Thursday 5 November until 2 December, you must stay at home. For more information on the new measures watch our video or visit: https://t.co/jZcQqKISec pic.twitter.com/38DGnH3W8j — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) November 2, 2020

Mr Johnson is due to speak with MPs in the house of commons on Monday, where he will say there was “no alternative” and that he had tried “every possible option” beforehand.

“Models of our scientists suggest that unless we act now, we could see deaths over the winter that are twice as bad or more compared with the first wave,” he is expected to say.

The death tally showed seven new deaths recorded by the government, including four Lincolnshire residents, two in North East Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire.

In hospitals, NHS figures for the region confirmed three new deaths with two at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and three at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole.

Nationally, cases passed the one million mark to 1,034,914 while deaths increased to 46,717.