Record weekend COVID-19 cases in Lincolnshire as new lockdown looms
882 cases over the weekend in Greater Lincolnshire
The weekend saw a record rise in coronavirus cases across Greater Lincolnshire as the Prime Minister announced new lockdown measures from Thursday.
The weekend also saw seven deaths confirmed in government figures.
On Saturday, Greater Lincolnshire saw the third record day for numbers in a week with 396 new cases.
On Sunday, a further 486 cases were confirmed taking the weekend tally to 882 cases and the week to a total of 3,115 cases this week.
October ended with 7,132 for the month — more than eight-and-a-half times that of September’s figure of 820.
Across the weekend the government’s coronavirus dashboard showed 507 cases in Lincolnshire, 244 in North East Lincolnshire and 131 in North Lincolnshire.
During an evening briefing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a month-long second national lockdown to take place from November 5 until Wednesday, December 2 at the earliest.
As part of the measures:
- Non essential shops, leisure and entertainment will close
- Pubs, bars and restaurants must close, except for takeaway and collections
- Workplaces can stay open if work cannot be done from home
- Schools, universities and education settings will remain open
- The furlough system will be extended until December
See the full guidance for the new lockdown here
From Thursday 5 November until 2 December, you must stay at home.
For more information on the new measures watch our video or visit: https://t.co/jZcQqKISec pic.twitter.com/38DGnH3W8j
— Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) November 2, 2020
Mr Johnson is due to speak with MPs in the house of commons on Monday, where he will say there was “no alternative” and that he had tried “every possible option” beforehand.
“Models of our scientists suggest that unless we act now, we could see deaths over the winter that are twice as bad or more compared with the first wave,” he is expected to say.
The death tally showed seven new deaths recorded by the government, including four Lincolnshire residents, two in North East Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire.
In hospitals, NHS figures for the region confirmed three new deaths with two at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and three at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole.
Nationally, cases passed the one million mark to 1,034,914 while deaths increased to 46,717.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Sunday, November 1
12,199 cases (up up 882)
- 7,642 in Lincolnshire (up 507)
- 2,342 in North Lincolnshire (up 131)
- 2,215 in North East Lincolnshire (up 244)
470 deaths (up seven)
- 324 from Lincolnshire (up four)
- 96 from North Lincolnshire (up one)
- 50 from North East Lincolnshire (up two)
of which 311 hospital deaths (up five)
- 166 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up two)
- 6 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 138 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up three)
1,034,914 UK cases, 46,717 deaths