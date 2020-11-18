449 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths across Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday

A further five Lincolnshire schools have positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.

Lincolnshire County Council said on November 18 that it is working with 100 schools and 10 nurseries with COVID-19 infections. Over 90% of children are still attending in Lincolnshire despite the outbreaks in schools in the county.

Fosse Way Academy, which is already on the council’s list, announced on Tuesday, November 17 that there has been “another positive test result in the same class bubble”.

In a letter to parents and carers, headteacher Rob Cowling they decided to ask the whole class bubble and some of staff to isolate for 14 days from November 13 (the last day that the affected people were in school). The rest of the school remains open.

Tollbar Multi Academy Trust, which has schools in Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire, said a small number of students and staff at Tollbar, Somercotes, Pilgrim and Theddlethorpe Academies have been asked to self-isolate after positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the weekend.

Tollbar Academy – two students tested positive resulting in 52 being asked to self-isolate. A number are back in school this week after completing their self-isolation periods

Pilgrim Academy, Immingham – one member of a Year 4 bubble tested positive so the bubble, consisting of 25 pupils and three members of staff, have been sent home to self-isolate for 14 days

Theddlethorpe Academy – one member of the school community has tested positive. As a result one class bubble involving Years 1 and 2, and Years 3 and 4 have been asked to self-isolate. This involves 42 children and three members of staff

Somercotes Academy – one member of staff tested positive and, as a result, eight students were asked to self-isolate. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that two students in Year 10 have since tested positive. This resulted in 80 pupils in their bubble – the whole of Year 10 – being asked to self-isolate as a precaution

The latest Lincolnshire schools added to the council’s list are St Anne’s Primary School (Grantham), Cranwell Primary School, Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School (Grantham), Billingborough Primary School and Holton Le Clay Junior School.

The schools currently listed as closed are King Edward VI Grammar (Louth), St Lawrence School (Horncastle), Holton Le Clay Pre-School, Newton on Trent Primary School (Lincoln), John Spendluffe Technology College (Alford), Greenfields Academy (Grantham) and South View Community Primary School (Crowland).

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Wednesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 100 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.

“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”

These are the schools with current confirmed cases, according to the county council (new in bold at the top):

St Anne’s Primary School, Grantham

Cranwell Primary School

Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School, Grantham

Billingborough Primary School

Holton Le Clay Junior School

Lincoln College

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough

Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Priory LSST, Lincoln

Boston College

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

St George’s Academy, Sleaford

St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln

Stamford Endowed Schools

Branston Community Academy

Grantham College

The King’s School, Grantham

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln

Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe

Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln

Market Deepings Community Primary

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle

University Academy Long Sutton

De Aston School, Market Rasen

Bourne Academy

Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford

Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln

Holbeach Primary Academy

The Deepings School

Spalding High School

Spalding Parish School

William Alvey School, Sleaford

Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall

Bourne Grammar School

Spalding Academy

Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde

Alford Primary School

Caistor Grammar School

St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston

Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough

Scotter Primary School

The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham

Bardney CE Primary School

Wragby Primary School

Linchfield Community Primary

The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School

Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford

Wyberton Primary School

Burton Hathow Preparatory School

Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

Giles Academy, Boston

Branston Junior Academy

Waddingham Primary School

Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham

St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School

Clough and Risegate Primary School, Spalding

Kirton Primary School

Mablethorpe Primary Academy

Ruskington Chestnut Primary Academy

Louth Academy

The Holt Primary School, Skellingthorpe

St Lawrence School, Horncastle (closed)

Springwell Alternative Academy, Lincoln

Priory City of Lincoln Academy

Holton Le Clay Pre-School (closed)

South View Community Primary School, Crowland (closed)

Westmere Primary, Spalding

Ermine Primary Academy, Lincoln

King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth (closed)

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy, North Hykeham

Boston High School

North Kesteven Academy, North Hykeham

Pinchbeck East Primary School

Tower Road Academy, Boston

Newton on Trent Primary School, Lincoln (closed)

Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding

Colsterworth Primary School

Kidgate Primary Academy, Louth

William Lovell CofE Academy, Stickney

John Spendluffe Technology College, Alford (closed)

Walton Academy, Grantham

St Faith and St Martin Junior School, Lincoln

Market Deepings Community Primary School

St Hugh’s Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy, Lincoln

Stamford Junior School

Belton Lane Primary School, Grantham

Greenfields Academy, Grantham (closed)

North Thoresby Primary Academy

The Priory School, Spalding

Washingborough Academy

Theddlethorpe Academy

Cliffedale Primary School, Grantham

Priory Witham Academy, Lincoln

Manor Leas Infant School, Lincoln

Lincoln UTC

Cowbit St Mary’s Primary School, Cowbit, Spalding

Public Health are also aware of the following 10 nurseries with positive cases:

Limes Play and Learn, Louth

Angels Childcare, Lincoln

Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln

Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham

Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford

Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby

Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford

Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln

Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe

White House Farm Day Nursery, Grantham

Lincoln Minster Nursery said in a letter to Pre-Prep parents/carers on November 13 that a member of its school community, within the nursery bubble, had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the nursery was not on Wednesday’s list.

North East Lincolnshire Council

Tollbar Academy (New Waltham, Grimsby) and Pilgrim Academy (Immingham) both recently confirmed cases of coronavirus.

However, more recent data was not available by the time of publication regarding the exact number of schools currently with cases in North East Lincolnshire.

The last data provided by North East Lincolnshire Council on November 2 stated that at the time it was working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area.

North Lincolnshire

There have been at least seven schools with publicly confirmed cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.

However, the official number of schools currently with cases has not been disclosed. North Lincolnshire Council said it will not provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.