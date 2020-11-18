Four new COVID-19 testing centres to open in Lincolnshire
Soon to be eight centres in the county
Lincolnshire will have four new COVID-19 testing sites opening soon.
Testing centres in Grantham, Skegness, Boston and Gainsborough will open after a rise in coronavirus infections across the region.
The exact locations and opening dates for the sites have yet to be announced, but the Gainsborough site is expected to be a walk-in centre at Riverside car park for a minimum of three months.
The government said it would open Grantham and Gainsborough testing centres in October, but they are not operational yet.
These four new sites mean that Greater Lincolnshire will have eight in total, including the walk-ins at Scunthorpe and Lincoln, and the drive-through centres in Grimsby and at the Lincolnshire Showground.
A site in Sleaford had been arranged on a temporary basis from November 15, but was promptly cancelled as officials said it was no longer needed.
COVID infections continue to increase in Greater Lincolnshire, with 566 cases and 22 deaths on Tuesday, November 17.
This means that from the beginning of the pandemic, Greater Lincolnshire has had 20,868 cases of coronavirus, and 633 deaths.