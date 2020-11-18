Healthy Lincoln father was nearly killed by COVID infection

A 27-year old father from Lincoln has warned people to take COVID-19 seriously after the virus nearly killed him, despite having no underlying health conditions.

Aaron Davenport, 27, became a new father in September when he and his girlfriend Emily had their son Rae, but Aaron very nearly didn’t get to see his son grow up.

He first felt unwell on Saturday, October 24 at the pub. It was the first time he had been out since his son was born.

Aaron described it as “a bit of man flu” and that he thought he was just tired, but the next day he lost his senses of smell and taste.

“I had my test at 6pm and by 9am I knew I had COVID-19. For the next days I started to get really out of breath.”

After calling an ambulance, Aaron was blue-lighted to Lincoln A&E, where he called the staff “guardian angels” for helping him.

Aaron was put on a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine to help him breathe, as doctors warned him he may not survive.

“The staff were amazing,” Aaron said. “Deputy Sister Janine Burnett even stayed on after her shift to make sure I was okay one day.

“The care I received was simply the best and I will never be able to thank them enough.

“Because of them I will be able to watch my son grow up. How can you ever thank someone for that?”

Aaron’s partner Emily had to stay at home with Rae to self-isolate throughout Aaron’s recovery, but was there to greet him as he walked out of hospital six days after he was rushed in.

He also admitted that the virus took him by surprise, and urged people not to take it lightly.

“I am a 27-year-old healthy man, with a young family and never imagined that this would happen to me.

“But this is the thing with COVID, we just don’t know enough about it. Please, please, please do not take any chances with your health and follow the rules by staying home during lockdown.

“Please for your loved ones, wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance and take this virus seriously.

“It may be tough, but I now know in the grand scheme of things your health and your family is all that matters.

“And when you’re fighting for every single breath, that becomes more important than anything.

“If it happened to me, it really could happen to anyone.”