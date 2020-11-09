£56m masterplan for Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park revealed

Big to create up to 500 jobs in North Kesteven

Plans for a new multi-million pound eco-friendly business park on council-bought land in Sleaford have been submitted.

Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park, north of Pride Parkway in the town, was bought by North Kesteven District Council back in 2018 in a bid to benefit the wider district’s economy rather than letting private developers take over.

Plans have now been unveiled for the 37 acres of land, which the council hope to transform into a new business park with measures to tackle climate change.

The plans will seek full planning permission to build a site which includes a spine road and 37,245m2 of new buildings.

The project is believed to be worth £56 million for the district, and up to 500 jobs could be created as a result of the park.

Low carbon measures will be introduced at the park, including solar panels, UV light harnessing technology, tree planting and encouraging the use of electric vehicles and bikes.

If approved, work is expected to last close to seven years, with infrastructure work due to finish in 2021 and phased unit development to work through to 2027.

Councillor Richard Wright, leader of NKDC, said: “Our Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park is a significant investment for North Kesteven and after much hard work we’re immensely proud to share the detailed masterplan with our communities and seek the permission required to make this long-held vision a reality for our district.

“It’s a chance to unlock opportunity in North Kesteven. It’s also a mark of confidence in our businesses and communities which together, and despite the difficulties still caused by coronavirus, stay determined and resilient and continue to make our district the fantastic place it is to live and work in.”