66 new homes in North Lincolnshire await approval
15 objection letters have been received
A developers’ plans for 66 homes in Winterton will be approved this week by North Lincolnshire Council’s planning committee.
The development plot is situated to the rear of 99 North Street in Winterton.
Residents have previously argued that the plans will push the village to “breaking point”.
So far, 15 letters of objection have been received which raise similar concerns to the council.
There were additional concerns about the development resulting in an increase in surface flooding.
However, a method of surface water disposal has been proposed as well as the argument that the site is within open countryside and is in a low-risk flooding area.
The plans will be discussed in detail by the North Lincolnshire Council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday, November 18.