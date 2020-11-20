Bikini swim and kayak ride part of Boston Rugby Club’s 1927 Challenge
Members bid to save the club
Boston Rugby Club members will walk, run, cycle, swim and kayak 1927 miles to raise vital funds, including winger Jaron Cowern who will swim two miles along the forty foot Boardsides river in just a bikini.
Coronavirus has become a survival challenge for many clubs and organisations, and with the current postponement of rugby and social events, Boston RFC has set its own 1927 Challenge.
Boston Rugby Club was founded in 1927 and that number is being used as the target for the challenge with senior men, ladies, junior and minis players and coaches all involved.
1st XV coach Ash Coates will be travelling 40 miles in a kayak for his challenge and he told The Lincolnite: “Our aim is to as a club connect all our members by collectively travelling the distance of 1927 miles and at the same time raising much needed funds to ensure the future survival of our historic club.
“Over the course of the next two weeks, and concluding on November 28, we will be walking, running, cycling, kayaking and swimming to collectively reach our target.
“The message is, as important as the money is, it is about keeping everyone connected and making the members feel part of something.”
Make a donation to the fundraiser here – at the time of publication, the club has raised over £1,300.
Other participants taking part in the Boston 1927 Challenge include the following:
- Team Manager Nick Hall – cycling 400 miles
- Men’s player and Boston Ladies coach Paul Beard – cycling and canoeing 100 miles
- Minis and juniors chairman Mark Despitch – running for 19 hours and 27 minutes (junior players Sam and Ollie Despitch will run alongside their dad for some of the challenge)
- Boston Ladies vice captain Steph Beard – cycling 19.27 miles
- Joe, Tracy and Patrick Delaney – walking 19.27 miles as a family
- Boston Ladies player/manager Lucy Buckberry – cycling 20 miles
- Anthony Buckberry – pushing a car 1,927 metres at Boston Rugby Club
- Pete Manning – 1,927 burpees
- Colts coach Bob Willis and his son Charlie Willis are running 197.2 miles over seven days
- Under-11s completing 19.27 miles as a squad