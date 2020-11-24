COVID-19 cases halve in a week at the University of Lincoln

The number of coronavirus cases at the University of Lincoln has dropped by more than half this week.

The University of Lincoln said on Tuesday, November 24, it now has 61 coronavirus cases — 58 students and three staff.

This comes after coronavirus cases at the university almost doubled last week to 142.

A University of Lincoln spokesperson said: “The number of positive cases confirmed amongst our students and staff is 61 (less than 0.5% of our University population).

“Our dedicated team of staff continue to deliver care packages to any students who require them.

“All students have access to a wide range of academic and professional services to support them and help them make the most of their time here.

“Residential wardens and Lincoln Students’ Union are running on-campus activities and events, where students can still meet up with friends virtually, keep fit and healthy, and develop new skills.”

Eight students at Bishop Grosseteste University are self-isolating due to a positive test result, which is down by nine from last week’s figure.

Five students and one member of staff are self-isolating with suspected symptoms and waiting to be tested or to receive at test result.

Also, 136 students and two members of staff are self-isolating as a precautionary measure because a close contact/member of their household has suspected symptoms or tested positive – see the full data here.

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire County Council said on Monday, November 23 that it was currently working with 127 schools and 10 nurseries with COVID-19 infections.

On Monday, there were 351 new coronavirus cases and 12 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire.