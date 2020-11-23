351 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday
PM announced new tier system from next week
There have been 351 new coronavirus cases and 12 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Monday.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 243 new cases in Lincolnshire, 63 in North Lincolnshire and 45 in North East Lincolnshire.
It also registered seven deaths in Lincolnshire, three in North East Lincolnshire and two in North Lincolnshire.
These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.
NHS England also reported 11 local hospital deaths on Monday. Seven were at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust and four were at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust. This takes the total number of hospital deaths in the county to 468.
On Monday, national cases increased by 15,450 to 1,527,495, while deaths rose by 206 to 55,230.
But there’s some good news today too: leisure centres, gyms and shops will reopen from December 2, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced, as new tiered restrictions will be introduced when lockdown ends. See the breakdown here.
There will also be a new way to avoid people self-isolating at home for two weeks, even though they haven’t tested positive. It would entail getting tested every day for a week, with isolation required only after a positive test — using rapid lateral flow tests with results within 30 minutes.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Monday, November 23
23,838 cases (up 351)
- 14,665 in Lincolnshire (up 243)
- 4,361 in North Lincolnshire (up 63)
- 4,812 in North East Lincolnshire (up 45)
721 deaths (up 12)
- 469 from Lincolnshire (up seven)
- 129 from North Lincolnshire (up two)
- 123 from North East Lincolnshire (up three)
of which 468 hospital deaths (up 11)
- 246 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up four)
- 9 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 212 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up seven)
1,527,495 UK cases, 55,230 deaths