Eighty schools in Lincolnshire with COVID-19 cases this week
Four schools are listed as closed
There are currently 80 schools with positive cases of coronavirus on Friday.
Lincolnshire County Council said on Friday, November 13 that it is also working with nine nurseries with COVID-19 infections.
Walton Academy in Grantham and St Faith and St Martin Junior School in Lincoln are the latest additions to the list.
John Spendluffe Technology College in Alford, which is not currently on the council’s list, confirmed on Friday that it has two positive cases of coronavirus — one in the Year 11 cohort and one in Year 7.
In a letter to parents/carers headteacher Ms J Shorrock said students in both year groups need to isolate for 14 days. The students who travel on the same bus as the identified COVID-19 cases, the Hunts 7 School Service bus, are also asked to self-isolate for seven days.
The school added that different year groups have been separated with in the school. With the exception of the canteen and some toilet facilities they remain separated during the school day from other year groups.
Meanwhile, the Lincolnshire schools currently listed as closed are King Edward VI Grammar (Louth), St Lawrence School (Horncastle), Holton Le Clay Pre-School and Newton on Trent Primary School (Lincoln).
Hackthorn Primary School has been removed from the list as it is no longer an active case with Public Health England.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Friday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 80 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.
“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
These are the schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):
- John Spendluffe Technology College, Alford
- Walton Academy, Grantham
- St Faith and St Martin Junior School, Lincoln
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Priory LSST, Lincoln
- Boston College
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Branston Community Academy
- Grantham College
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Market Deepings Community Primary
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- University Academy Long Sutton
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- Bourne Academy
- Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford
- Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln
- Holbeach Primary Academy
- The Deepings School
- Spalding High School
- Spalding Parish School
- William Alvey School, Sleaford
- Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall
- Bourne Grammar School
- Spalding Academy
- Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde
- Alford Primary School
- Caistor Grammar School
- St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston
- Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough
- Scotter Primary School
- The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham
- Bardney CE Primary School
- Wragby Primary School
- Linchfield Community Primary
- The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School
- Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford
- Wyberton Primary School
- Burton Hathow Preparatory School
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Giles Academy, Boston
- Branston Junior Academy
- Waddingham Primary School
- Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham
- St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School
- Clough and Risegate Primary School, Spalding
- Kirton Primary School
- Mablethorpe Primary Academy
- Ruskington Chestnut Primary Academy
- Louth Academy
- The Holt Primary School, Skellingthorpe
- St Lawrence School, Horncastle (closed)
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Lincoln
- Priory City of Lincoln Academy
- Holton Le Clay Pre-School (closed)
- South View Community Primary School, Crowland
- Westmere Primary, Spalding
- Ermine Primary Academy, Lincoln
- King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth (closed)
- Sir Robert Pattinson Academy, North Hykeham
- Boston High School
- North Kesteven Academy, North Hykeham
- Pinchbeck East Primary School
- Tower Road Academy, Boston
- Newton on Trent Primary School, Lincoln (closed)
- Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding
- Colsterworth Primary School
- Kidgate Primary Academy, Louth
- William Lovell CofE Academy, Stickney
Public Health are also aware of the following nine nurseries with positive cases:
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
- Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln
- Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham
- Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford
- Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby
- Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford
- Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln
- Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe
- White House Farm Day Nursery, Grantham
North East Lincolnshire Council
North East Lincolnshire Council said on November 2 that it was working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area.
The council also had notification of three more schools with suspected cases on Tuesday, November 10, but there was no more recent data available by the time of publication.
North Lincolnshire
There have been at least seven schools with publicly confirmed cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.
However, the official number of schools currently with cases has not been disclosed. North Lincolnshire Council said it will not provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.