Eighty schools in Lincolnshire with COVID-19 cases this week

There are currently 80 schools with positive cases of coronavirus on Friday.

Lincolnshire County Council said on Friday, November 13 that it is also working with nine nurseries with COVID-19 infections.

Walton Academy in Grantham and St Faith and St Martin Junior School in Lincoln are the latest additions to the list.

John Spendluffe Technology College in Alford, which is not currently on the council’s list, confirmed on Friday that it has two positive cases of coronavirus — one in the Year 11 cohort and one in Year 7.

In a letter to parents/carers headteacher Ms J Shorrock said students in both year groups need to isolate for 14 days. The students who travel on the same bus as the identified COVID-19 cases, the Hunts 7 School Service bus, are also asked to self-isolate for seven days.

The school added that different year groups have been separated with in the school. With the exception of the canteen and some toilet facilities they remain separated during the school day from other year groups.

Meanwhile, the Lincolnshire schools currently listed as closed are King Edward VI Grammar (Louth), St Lawrence School (Horncastle), Holton Le Clay Pre-School and Newton on Trent Primary School (Lincoln).

Hackthorn Primary School has been removed from the list as it is no longer an active case with Public Health England.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Friday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 80 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.

“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”

These are the schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):

John Spendluffe Technology College, Alford

Walton Academy, Grantham

St Faith and St Martin Junior School, Lincoln

Lincoln College

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough

Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Priory LSST, Lincoln

Boston College

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

St George’s Academy, Sleaford

St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln

Stamford Endowed Schools

Branston Community Academy

Grantham College

The King’s School, Grantham

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln

Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe

Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln

Market Deepings Community Primary

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle

University Academy Long Sutton

De Aston School, Market Rasen

Bourne Academy

Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford

Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln

Holbeach Primary Academy

The Deepings School

Spalding High School

Spalding Parish School

William Alvey School, Sleaford

Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall

Bourne Grammar School

Spalding Academy

Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde

Alford Primary School

Caistor Grammar School

St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston

Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough

Scotter Primary School

The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham

Bardney CE Primary School

Wragby Primary School

Linchfield Community Primary

The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School

Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford

Wyberton Primary School

Burton Hathow Preparatory School

Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

Giles Academy, Boston

Branston Junior Academy

Waddingham Primary School

Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham

St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School

Clough and Risegate Primary School, Spalding

Kirton Primary School

Mablethorpe Primary Academy

Ruskington Chestnut Primary Academy

Louth Academy

The Holt Primary School, Skellingthorpe

St Lawrence School, Horncastle (closed)

Springwell Alternative Academy, Lincoln

Priory City of Lincoln Academy

Holton Le Clay Pre-School (closed)

South View Community Primary School, Crowland

Westmere Primary, Spalding

Ermine Primary Academy, Lincoln

King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth (closed)

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy, North Hykeham

Boston High School

North Kesteven Academy, North Hykeham

Pinchbeck East Primary School

Tower Road Academy, Boston

Newton on Trent Primary School, Lincoln (closed)

Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding

Colsterworth Primary School

Kidgate Primary Academy, Louth

William Lovell CofE Academy, Stickney

Public Health are also aware of the following nine nurseries with positive cases:

Angels Childcare, Lincoln

Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln

Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham

Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford

Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby

Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford

Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln

Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe

White House Farm Day Nursery, Grantham

North East Lincolnshire Council

North East Lincolnshire Council said on November 2 that it was working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area.

The council also had notification of three more schools with suspected cases on Tuesday, November 10, but there was no more recent data available by the time of publication.

North Lincolnshire

There have been at least seven schools with publicly confirmed cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.

However, the official number of schools currently with cases has not been disclosed. North Lincolnshire Council said it will not provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.