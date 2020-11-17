Five more schools with COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

A further five Lincolnshire schools have positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Lincolnshire County Council said on November 17 that it is working with 95 schools and 10 nurseries with COVID-19 infections.

In addition, Lincoln Minster Nursery, which is not yet on the council’s list, said in a letter to Pre-Prep parents/carers on November 13 that it was aware that a member of its school community, within the nursery bubble, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Within the letter it said: “To be clear, this is a single, isolated case that has occurred. There is no evidence that it was caught in the school nor that anyone else in the school is infected.”

Among the most recent additions to the county council’s list is The Priory Witham Academy.

One positive case in Year 8 was reported to the school on Thursday, November 12. A total of 19 close contacts were notified that a period of self-isolation was necessary.

The latest schools added to the list are Cliffedale Primary School (Grantham), Priory Witham Academy (Lincoln), Manor Leas Infant School (Lincoln), Lincoln UTC, and Cowbit St Mary’s Primary School (Cowbit, Spalding).

The Lincolnshire schools currently listed as closed are King Edward VI Grammar (Louth), St Lawrence School (Horncastle), Holton Le Clay Pre-School, Newton on Trent Primary School (Lincoln), John Spendluffe Technology College (Alford), Greenfields Academy (Grantham) and South View Community Primary School (Crowland).

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Tuesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 95 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.

“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”

Lincolnshire County Council also confirmed on Tuesday that is currently dealing with 208 outbreaks, including the 95 schools – the most since the pandemic began, health bosses have confirmed.

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire teaching union says schools should close until the new year to curb the coronavirus pandemic, but local health bosses disagree.

These are the schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):

Cliffedale Primary School, Grantham

Priory Witham Academy, Lincoln

Manor Leas Infant School, Lincoln

Lincoln UTC

Cowbit St Mary’s Primary School, Cowbit, Spalding

Lincoln College

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough

Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Priory LSST, Lincoln

Boston College

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

St George’s Academy, Sleaford

St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln

Stamford Endowed Schools

Branston Community Academy

Grantham College

The King’s School, Grantham

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln

Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe

Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln

Market Deepings Community Primary

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle

University Academy Long Sutton

De Aston School, Market Rasen

Bourne Academy

Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford

Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln

Holbeach Primary Academy

The Deepings School

Spalding High School

Spalding Parish School

William Alvey School, Sleaford

Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall

Bourne Grammar School

Spalding Academy

Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde

Alford Primary School

Caistor Grammar School

St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston

Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough

Scotter Primary School

The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham

Bardney CE Primary School

Wragby Primary School

Linchfield Community Primary

The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School

Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford

Wyberton Primary School

Burton Hathow Preparatory School

Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

Giles Academy, Boston

Branston Junior Academy

Waddingham Primary School

Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham

St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School

Clough and Risegate Primary School, Spalding

Kirton Primary School

Mablethorpe Primary Academy

Ruskington Chestnut Primary Academy

Louth Academy

The Holt Primary School, Skellingthorpe

St Lawrence School, Horncastle (closed)

Springwell Alternative Academy, Lincoln

Priory City of Lincoln Academy

Holton Le Clay Pre-School (closed)

South View Community Primary School, Crowland (closed)

Westmere Primary, Spalding

Ermine Primary Academy, Lincoln

King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth (closed)

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy, North Hykeham

Boston High School

North Kesteven Academy, North Hykeham

Pinchbeck East Primary School

Tower Road Academy, Boston

Newton on Trent Primary School, Lincoln (closed)

Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding

Colsterworth Primary School

Kidgate Primary Academy, Louth

William Lovell CofE Academy, Stickney

John Spendluffe Technology College, Alford (closed)

Walton Academy, Grantham

St Faith and St Martin Junior School, Lincoln

Market Deepings Community Primary School

St Hugh’s Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy, Lincoln

Stamford Junior School

Belton Lane Primary School, Grantham

Greenfields Academy, Grantham (closed)

North Thoresby Primary Academy

The Priory School, Spalding

Washingborough Academy

Theddlethorpe Academy

Public Health are also aware of the following 10 nurseries with positive cases:

Limes Play and Learn, Louth

Angels Childcare, Lincoln

Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln

Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham

Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford

Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby

Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford

Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln

Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe

White House Farm Day Nursery, Grantham

Lincoln Minster Nursery is not yet on the council’s list, but has confirmed a positive case of coronavirus.

North East Lincolnshire Council

*More recent data is not yet available

North East Lincolnshire Council said on November 2 that it was working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area.

The council also had notification of three more schools with suspected cases on Tuesday, November 10.

North Lincolnshire

There have been at least seven schools with publicly confirmed cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.

However, the official number of schools currently with cases has not been disclosed. North Lincolnshire Council said it will not provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.