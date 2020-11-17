Five more schools with COVID-19 cases on Tuesday
95 schools and 10 nurseries affected
A further five Lincolnshire schools have positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.
Lincolnshire County Council said on November 17 that it is working with 95 schools and 10 nurseries with COVID-19 infections.
In addition, Lincoln Minster Nursery, which is not yet on the council’s list, said in a letter to Pre-Prep parents/carers on November 13 that it was aware that a member of its school community, within the nursery bubble, had tested positive for COVID-19.
Within the letter it said: “To be clear, this is a single, isolated case that has occurred. There is no evidence that it was caught in the school nor that anyone else in the school is infected.”
Among the most recent additions to the county council’s list is The Priory Witham Academy.
One positive case in Year 8 was reported to the school on Thursday, November 12. A total of 19 close contacts were notified that a period of self-isolation was necessary.
The latest schools added to the list are Cliffedale Primary School (Grantham), Priory Witham Academy (Lincoln), Manor Leas Infant School (Lincoln), Lincoln UTC, and Cowbit St Mary’s Primary School (Cowbit, Spalding).
The Lincolnshire schools currently listed as closed are King Edward VI Grammar (Louth), St Lawrence School (Horncastle), Holton Le Clay Pre-School, Newton on Trent Primary School (Lincoln), John Spendluffe Technology College (Alford), Greenfields Academy (Grantham) and South View Community Primary School (Crowland).
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Tuesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 95 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.
“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
Lincolnshire County Council also confirmed on Tuesday that is currently dealing with 208 outbreaks, including the 95 schools – the most since the pandemic began, health bosses have confirmed.
Meanwhile, Lincolnshire teaching union says schools should close until the new year to curb the coronavirus pandemic, but local health bosses disagree.
These are the schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):
- Cliffedale Primary School, Grantham
- Priory Witham Academy, Lincoln
- Manor Leas Infant School, Lincoln
- Lincoln UTC
- Cowbit St Mary’s Primary School, Cowbit, Spalding
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Priory LSST, Lincoln
- Boston College
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Branston Community Academy
- Grantham College
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Market Deepings Community Primary
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- University Academy Long Sutton
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- Bourne Academy
- Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford
- Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln
- Holbeach Primary Academy
- The Deepings School
- Spalding High School
- Spalding Parish School
- William Alvey School, Sleaford
- Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall
- Bourne Grammar School
- Spalding Academy
- Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde
- Alford Primary School
- Caistor Grammar School
- St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston
- Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough
- Scotter Primary School
- The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham
- Bardney CE Primary School
- Wragby Primary School
- Linchfield Community Primary
- The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School
- Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford
- Wyberton Primary School
- Burton Hathow Preparatory School
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Giles Academy, Boston
- Branston Junior Academy
- Waddingham Primary School
- Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham
- St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School
- Clough and Risegate Primary School, Spalding
- Kirton Primary School
- Mablethorpe Primary Academy
- Ruskington Chestnut Primary Academy
- Louth Academy
- The Holt Primary School, Skellingthorpe
- St Lawrence School, Horncastle (closed)
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Lincoln
- Priory City of Lincoln Academy
- Holton Le Clay Pre-School (closed)
- South View Community Primary School, Crowland (closed)
- Westmere Primary, Spalding
- Ermine Primary Academy, Lincoln
- King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth (closed)
- Sir Robert Pattinson Academy, North Hykeham
- Boston High School
- North Kesteven Academy, North Hykeham
- Pinchbeck East Primary School
- Tower Road Academy, Boston
- Newton on Trent Primary School, Lincoln (closed)
- Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding
- Colsterworth Primary School
- Kidgate Primary Academy, Louth
- William Lovell CofE Academy, Stickney
- John Spendluffe Technology College, Alford (closed)
- Walton Academy, Grantham
- St Faith and St Martin Junior School, Lincoln
- St Hugh’s Catholic Primary Voluntary Academy, Lincoln
- Stamford Junior School
- Belton Lane Primary School, Grantham
- Greenfields Academy, Grantham (closed)
- North Thoresby Primary Academy
- The Priory School, Spalding
- Washingborough Academy
- Theddlethorpe Academy
Public Health are also aware of the following 10 nurseries with positive cases:
- Limes Play and Learn, Louth
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
- Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln
- Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham
- Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford
- Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby
- Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford
- Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln
- Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe
- White House Farm Day Nursery, Grantham
Lincoln Minster Nursery is not yet on the council’s list, but has confirmed a positive case of coronavirus.
North East Lincolnshire Council
*More recent data is not yet available
North East Lincolnshire Council said on November 2 that it was working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area.
The council also had notification of three more schools with suspected cases on Tuesday, November 10.
North Lincolnshire
There have been at least seven schools with publicly confirmed cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.
However, the official number of schools currently with cases has not been disclosed. North Lincolnshire Council said it will not provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.