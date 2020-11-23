Hykeham family gets in the Christmas spirit with charity display

Four siblings took over from their dad 16 years ago

Four Lincoln siblings once again lit up their North Hykeham homes with Christmas cheer with another special festive charity display as they continue their dad’s legacy.

Peter Clare and his sisters Tracey, Leann and Michelle took over the display from their father after his death in 2004 and endeavour to make it bigger and brighter each year.

There are festive displays at the homes of Peter and Tracey at 65 Meadow Lane, as well as at Leann’s next door.

Michelle lives nearby and normally provides festive food and drinks in the gardens for visitors, but this has not been possible the year due to the pandemic and the current government guidelines.

The light display will be available to see every night between 5pm-9pm, with visitors asked to make a donation into the bucket at the door to raise money for their chosen charity.

The lights stay on longer when it gets nearer to Christmas Day.

Instead of the usual bigger launch event, this year’s switch on was done via Facebook on November 7.

This year the chosen charity is NHS Charities Together – make a donation here.

Tracey told The Lincolnite that this year they have brand new lights on the wall, as well as some new lit up animals, including owls and foxes.

Tracey said: “The reaction so far has been really good and the kids all love it.

“We have raised around £50 online so far and another £150 in the bucket. It is lovely.

“We didn’t aim as high this year as everyone is having a tough time, but we are happy with the response.”

The display was just as impressive when The Lincolnite visited the family in 2018: