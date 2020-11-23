Jolly Brewer will keep live music despite name change

A popular Lincoln pub famed for its live music now has a new name and the landlord reassured punters the core essence will remain.

The Jolly Brewer on Broadgate was put up for sale last year with the freehold listing asking for offers in the region of £350,000.

The new owners initially employed a management company to keep the doors open for at least another 12 months before Paul Bentley took over on December 10 on a ten-year lease.

Since purchasing the lease, Paul has spent £85,000 on the building, including repairs inside and on staff, and it will be ready to reopen as soon as government guidance allows it to be.

A new cellar system has been put in to improve the beer quality and the inside has been refurbished, including replacing old stools, but some murals on the wall and decor over the bar still remain.

Signage with the new name of Bentley’s Bar went up on Sunday, November 22 with a mixed reaction on social media and some were concerned it could “ruin” the place.

In response, 65-year-old Paul, who has been in the beer industry for 30 years, told The Lincolnite: “My message to people is, when we have been open (before lockdown) we were doing more trade than it has done in the last two years.

“The business is Bentley’s Bar, but the pub is dual named. It has been known as The Jolly Brewer for a long while now and I have left the swinging sign as a lot of people still know it by the old name, but it has been trading as Bentley’s Bar since I took over.

“I would describe Bentley’s Bar as the same bar as before, with redecoration and run on the same principle to bring old customers back and new customers in.

“Live music will continue, as well as the open mic night. It is very important to me to keep that and was one of the main reasons I took over as I love entertainment. I am looking to bring quality, reliability and a good load of local customers.”

Paul, who has also owned Charlie’s Bar in Coningsby for five and a half years, added that the workforce at Bentley’s Bar is mostly made up of the previous staff, with some new jobs created, which he believes are now more secure.

He added: “Our biggest problem at the moment has been because of table service and having to cut hours down as per guidelines, but having to double staff to deal with the table service demand.”