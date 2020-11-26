Lincoln zero waste store to open in the Bailgate
Eco-friendly products for a brave new world
A woman passionate about the environment will open Lincoln Eco Pantry in the Bailgate area of the city next month.
Johann Bridges will open her new shop on December 14, which is located next to designer clothing store OSKA.
Johann started out upcycling furniture at home. She and another friend then planned to open a cafe, but that fell through before she decided on the idea for a new shop.
Heads of terms had previously been agreed for a unit on the High Street formerly occupied by London Camera Exchange, but that didn’t progress any further, and she then found new premises in the Bailgate.
Johann will work alongside friend Alex Capper and is looking forward to welcoming customers in next month.
Johann said: “We are going to be a zero-waste store, selling all sorts of essential eco-friendly household products, toiletries and foodstuff, including organic and ethically-sourced goods.
“We are encouraging people to pop in with their own containers to fill with liquid and dry products (although she will have containers for people who need them).
“Shoppers will be able to fill these with liquid and dry products, such as washing-up liquid, laundry detergent, pasta, rice, sugar and cereals.
“In addition, we are also going to be stocking locally-produced handmade soaps, toiletries, sweets, chocolates and honey.”
She added that she feels confident that her business “will complement the local butchers and greengrocer already trading in the area”.
James Butcher, Banks Long & Co Director, said: “Her new shop will add to the diverse nature of businesses in this historic shopping and tourist area and we wish her every success for the future.
“It is a promising sign that, despite the impact of the pandemic on the wider retail/leisure market across the country, there are still people like Johann who have enough belief in their concept to want to open new premises despite the gloomy economic backdrop.”
He added that Banks Long & Co have been “pleasantly surprised” by the number of serious enquiries the firm continues to receive from other retailers/cafe & restaurant operators wanting to open in the city.