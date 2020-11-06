Lockdown call & collect returns to Doddington Hall farm shop

Doddington Hall & Gardens Farm Shop has brought back its chat and collect service to allow customers to buy goods over the phone during lockdown.

The service will open on Monday, November 9 and lets people order and pay for any shopping essentials over the phone before collecting without the need to leave their car.

It was successfully trialled during the first national lockdown and has since been brought back this time around to serve as a contactless service for essential shopping.

The Farm Shop will remain open daily from 9am-5pm, 10am-4pm on Sundays, as essential retail, and the phone lines for collection slots will be open from 9.30am-3.30pm from Monday to Friday.

Priority bookings will be given to vulnerable people in the community who may be shielding as a result of coronavirus lockdown.

To book a slot, call 01522 688581 when the lines are open and book a slot, as well as detailing which items you want to collect.

Claire Birch, owner of Doddington Hall & Gardens, said: “We know how much Chat + Collect served as a vital link for our customers during the first lockdown, especially the most vulnerable in our community.

“So in these uncertain times, the team is ready to serve once again, to take your orders, to chat to you about our range and help you to get all the essentials you need.”

The Farm Shop isn’t the only service that will stay open at Doddington Hall, as the Bike Shop will also be open for the same hours, as will the Hub next to Lincoln train station.

Doddington Coffee Shop will open 9am-4pm daily for takeaway food and drinks as well.

Chat + Collect doesn’t just stop at food shopping, though, as Doddington at Home, Farrow & Ball and Country Clothing are doing the same thing for home furnishings, accessories and more.

This can be ordered over the phone at 01522 812512 between 9.30am and 3.30pm daily, with contactless collection slots available on request.

A click and collect service will be in operation for Doddington’s Christmas trees too, launching on November 10 and collections starting from November 25.

For more details and contact information, visit the Doddington Hall website.