Man wanted in sexual offences probe posing as homeless

A banned driver who drove straight into a police car in his bid to dodge a red light has been jailed at Lincoln Crown Court.

Patrick Hoyland, who was driving a Honda HR-V vehicle with false number plates, attempted to overtake on Springfield Road in Grantham, and struck the oncoming police car head-on.

Chris Jeyes, prosecuting, said the officers in the police car were on their way to stop Hoyland because he was wanted over an incident two days earlier when he filled his car up with £52 of petrol from Sainsbury’s on London Road in the town and then drove away without paying.

“The officers were on duty in Grantham looking for the Honda. They were in a marked police car and being guided by CCTV operators.

“They made their way down Springfield Road where there is a railway bridge. They approached the lights at that bridge and when the lights turned green, they went under the bridge.

“While driving under the bridge they were told the vehicle they were looking for was close to them.

“As they were emerging from under the bridge the Honda was driven towards them at a very high speed on the wrong side of the road.”

Another one of our patrol vehicles was rammed this morning. 2 officers with minor injuries. Stolen vehicle believed involved in burglaries. Two males arrested nearby. Welfare being placed around officers- thank you. pic.twitter.com/jtpvMeimFt — Supt Paul Timmins (@SuptPaulTimmins) September 15, 2020

The Honda struck the police car pushing it into a Volvo which was stationary at the traffic lights. The police car was so badly damaged that it was written off. The two officers suffered minor injuries.

Following the collision, the occupants emerged from the Honda and ran off, but were detained nearby and arrested after a police helicopter search.

Mr Jeyes said the impact of the collision damaged the Volvo leaving the driver Aurimas Meiliunas in shock. Mr Meiliunas had his 15-month-old child in the car. Both escaped unscathed but the car was damaged.

Hoyland, 19, of Oaksview Park, Arncott Road, Boarstall, Oxfordshire, admitted charges of dangerous driving, having no insurance and driving while disqualified as a result of the incident on September 15 this year.

He also admitted making off without payment for petrol, driving without due care and attention, having no insurance and driving while disqualified on September 13.

He was jailed for 11 months and banned from driving for two years and five and a half months.

Recorder Graham Huston, passing sentence, told him: “It’s a miracle that no-one was seriously injured let alone killed. You deliberately put the lives of other road users, including police officers, at risk. There is no excuse.”

Ian Way, in mitigation, said that Hoyland went off the rails after his marriage broke down and his wife left him in February.

Mr Way said: “He got in with the wrong crowd. This was appalling behaviour and he recognises that. It is clear he deeply regrets getting involved in these activities.”