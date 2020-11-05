Man wanted in sexual offences probe posing as homeless
Police manhunt since May
A 53-year-old man believed to be using homeless hostels is wanted in connection with a sexual offences inquiry.
Police believe Mark Gibbins may be using different names.
On May 7 this year police put out an appeal to find Mark, who at the time was last seen by the people he lives with in Boston, as they were growing increasingly concerned about him.
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting reference 20*2978.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.