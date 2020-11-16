Grantham
November 16, 2020 3.55 pm

Man’s body found at Grantham home

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances

Medics were seen in full Hazmat suits. | Photo: Andy Leates

The body of a man in his 60s was found at a property in Grantham over the weekend, but it is not being treated as suspicious.

Lincolnshire Police attended a property in Walton Gardens after receiving a report at 3.09pm on Saturday, November 14.

An air ambulance also landed at the scene and medics were seen in full Hazmat suits.

Emergency services at the scene. | Photo: Andy Leates

An air ambulance landing at the scene on Walton Gardens in Grantham. | Photo: Andy Leates

Police said: “There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner has been informed.”

