Man’s body found at Grantham home
Police said there are no suspicious circumstances
The body of a man in his 60s was found at a property in Grantham over the weekend, but it is not being treated as suspicious.
Lincolnshire Police attended a property in Walton Gardens after receiving a report at 3.09pm on Saturday, November 14.
An air ambulance also landed at the scene and medics were seen in full Hazmat suits.
Police said: “There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner has been informed.”