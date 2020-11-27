New boutique jewellers opening in Lincoln’s Cornhill next week
Nottingham entrepreneur opens Lincoln store
A new jewellery boutique will open in Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter next week, which offers both affordable and high-end pieces from local, national and international brands.
The jewellery is all hand-picked by entrepreneur Katie Freeley and her k.fines shop will open in a 1,000 square foot unit at 23 Sincil Street on Saturday, December 5.
It is located next to the Lincolnshire Co-op foodstore and opposite the entrance to Everyman Cinema.
Kieshi Jewellery – the sister company to k.fines – launched in Nottingham in 2012.
The brand already has two established locations in Nottingham city centre and the new store in Lincoln will create a handful of new jobs.
The initial opening was delayed due to the second coronavirus lockdown, but the shop is now getting ready to welcome its first customers.
The Lincoln store will also offer k.fines’ popular personalised signet ring service.
It will be open 10am-5pm Monday to Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sundays.
Katie said: “Lincoln is rich in history and full of independent and high-street brands and we wanted a building that would reflect the charm and contemporary feel of k.fines.
“The historic building was also a jewellers until the early 1970s, which makes it even more special.”