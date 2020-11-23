Lincoln
November 23, 2020 1.34 pm

New Lincoln level crossing shortcut open as student flats ready

A nice rat run to the High Street
The walkway is parallel with the level crossing and leads directly to the High Street. | Photo: The Lincolnite

There’s a new shortcut connecting the Brayford and High Street level crossings in Lincoln now that a new student block has been completed.

Caddick Construction finished the development on 179 High Street at the end of October, with the walkway now being opened to pedestrians.

It opend access from Brayford Wharf East to the High Street, making the city centre more accessible, and connects the two bridges.

The area opens up to Brayford Wharf East on one side, and the High Street on the other. | Photo: The Lincolnite

The development will see two eight-storey buildings provide 302 student apartments with shared facilities, while the ground floor will be used as a teaching space for the University of Lincoln.

A modern looking space and a practical shortcut. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Progress on the job had been delayed multiple times, mainly as a result of the previous contractors, Broadley Group, going into administration.

The 179 High Street development is finally complete. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Caddick took over the project in December 2019 and have now handed the building over to the University of Lincoln on behalf of EBW Developments.

A quicker way to access the High Street. | Photo: The Lincolnite

