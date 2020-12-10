10 more Lincolnshire schools with COVID-19 in last seven days

Ten Lincolnshire schools have made contact with the county council over the past seven days because of a pupil or staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, December 14, Lincolnshire County Council said the current rate of infection in school age children in Lincolnshire is 184 cases per 100,000 over seven days.

This is up from Friday’s figure of 164, but the council said it is much lower than the rate of 243 cases per 100,000 for all ages.

In addition, Sir Robert Pattinson Academy in North Hykeham has been forced to close until next year after the school said a parent failed to isolate their children despite a positive COVID-19 test within the home.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.

“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”

The county council said the Lincolnshire schools with cases who made initial contact over the last seven days (December 7 to 13) are as follows:

Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough

Mareham Le Fen Primary School, Boston

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

Coleby Primary School

Donington Cowley Endowed Primary School, Spalding

Thurlby Community Primary Academy

Spalding Grammar School

Old Leake Primary and Nursery School

Sturton by Stow Primary School

Wyberton Primary Academy