14 Lincolnshire schools with COVID-19 cases in the last week
Majority of schools remain fully open
Fourteen Lincolnshire schools with cases of coronavirus have made contact with the county council over the last week because of a pupil or staff member testing positive with COVID-19.
Lincolnshire County Council said on Monday, December 7 that the current rate of infection in school age children in Lincolnshire stands at 172 cases per 100,000 over seven days. This is up from the figure of 161 cases per 100,000 over seven days revealed on December 4.
However, the council said the latest figure is much lower than the rate of 244 cases per 100,000 for all ages in the county.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.
“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
The Lincolnshire schools that have confirmed cases in the last seven days (between November 30 and December 6) are as follows (latest cases in bold at top):
- Swineshead St Mary’s Primary School
- St Bernard’s School, Louth
- South Hykeham Community Primary School
- North Hykeham All Saints Primary
- Kidgate Primary Academy, Louth
- Waddington Redwood Primary Academy
- St Hugh’s School, Woodhall Spa
- Our Lady of Lincoln Primary School, Lincoln
- Skegness Academy
- Seathorne Primary Academy, Skegness
- St Lawrence School, Horncastle
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Charles Read Academy, Grantham
- The Meadows Primary School, Lincoln
This weekend a member of staff received a positive test result and is now self-isolating. The students and staff within this bubble are self-isolating for 14 days as a precaution. In addition other staff who have been in contact have also been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.
— Lincolnshire Wolds Federation (@LincsWoldsFed) December 7, 2020
In addition, Carlton Road Academy in Boston said on Monday morning that it has a positive case of COVID-19 in its Year 2 bubble.
As a result, all Year 2 children must self-isolate for 14 days.