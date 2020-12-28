637 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire over Boxing Day weekend
Lincolnshire passed 24k cases
There have been 637 new coronavirus cases and 13 COVID-related deaths reported in Greater Lincolnshire over the Boxing Day weekend.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 531 new cases in Lincolnshire across Saturday and Sunday, 77 in North Lincolnshire and 29 in North East Lincolnshire.
By Sunday, nine deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, one in North Lincolnshire and three in North East Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.
The latest figures saw Lincolnshire pass the 24,000 cases mark, while North East Lincolnshire passed 200 deaths.
A government note on the website from December 23 warned that although numbers would continue to be updated daily over the Christmas period, there could be some variation.
NHS England reported four new local hospital deaths at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, eight at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust and two at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals.
The government also announced on Monday morning that school children preparing for exams, or of primary school age, will return to class next week but not all school age children will go back.
Nationally, hospitals are reporting further increased pressure as the number of COVID-19 hospitalisations increases. London Ambulance Service reportedly received as many emergency calls on December 26 as it did at the height of the first wave of COVID-19.
The weekend saw national cases increase to 2,288,345, while deaths rose to 70,752.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Sunday, December 27
35,865 cases (up 637)
- 24,033 in Lincolnshire (up 531)
- 5,906 in North Lincolnshire (up 77)
- 5,926 in North East Lincolnshire (up 29)
1,382 deaths (up 13)
- 968 from Lincolnshire (up nine)
- 212 from North Lincolnshire (up one)
- 202 from North East Lincolnshire (up three)
of which 822 hospital deaths (up 14)
- 481 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up eight)
- 22 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (up two)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 318 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up four)
2,288,345 cases, 70,752 deaths