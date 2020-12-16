Emmerdale star gets COVID-19 vaccine in Louth
He feels “incredibly lucky”
Emmerdale star and Louth resident Patrick Mower feels “incredibly lucky” after having his coronavirus vaccination.
The 82-year-old, who was born in Oxford but now lives in Louth, had a long career in television and films before joining the cast of Emmerdale in 2000 to play the part of Rodney Blackstock.
Patrick had his COVID-19 jab in Louth on Tuesday, December 15.
He said: “Getting my COVID vaccination was incredibly simple and painless.
“I feel incredibly lucky to have had it and would like to thank all the wonderful NHS staff for making it happen.”
Local community sites dedicated to giving out the jab recently opened in Louth and Grantham and began administering the vaccine from December 15.