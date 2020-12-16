Emmerdale star gets COVID-19 vaccine in Louth

A popular fish and chip shop in Cleethorpes is selling a 2ft battered pig in blanket dubbed the largest in the world, and The Lincolnite went to try it.

Papa’s Fish & Chips on Cleethorpes Pier introduced the two foot deep fried pig in blanked on December 4, after a successful trial run last year.

Labelled the ‘hog in a duvet’, it is a 60cm long sausage, wrapped in bacon and battered before being fried. Think of it as a gigantic battered sausage with bacon included.

The chippie is no stranger to unique challenges, having also sent fish and chips up to space before, but the hog in a duvet is more for charity than anything else.

It costs £3.99, and all proceeds made from selling the product will go to Cash For Kids, a charity that supports children affected by poverty and abuse.

Bailey Thornton, 22, has been the manager of Papa’s Fish & Chips in Cleethorpes for four years, after working for another Papa’s branch in Hull for three years before that.

He told The Lincolnite that the response to the hog in a duvet had been “crazy”.

“When we first introduced it last year, we weren’t sure how it would go down, but it was such a hit that we had to bring it back this year.

“People have travelled up and down the country to try it out, one customer even told us they had come from Wales for it.”

As for the taste, it is as great as you would expect a large battered pig in blanket to be, the batter is crispy and the sausage is wrapped evenly with tasty bacon.

It is a bit of a mammoth effort to eat in one go, but it is a unique festive twist for a fish and chip shop to introduce.

The sausage was originally wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper, but demand was so great that the business soon ran out and had to revert back to regular greaseproof paper.

Bailey said: “The first lockdown was so busy here due to us being on the pier during summer months and warm weather.

“While the second lockdown has been naturally slower given the time of year, there are days where queues go all the way back to the pier’s front gate.”

The hog in a duvet is available to buy through click and collect as well as takeaway during tiered lockdown in Cleethorpes.