Grimsby appoint former boss Hurst as Holloway’s replacement

Paul Hurst has returned to Grimsby Town as manager to replace former boss Ian Holloway who resigned just a few days before Christmas.

Hurst has been appointed by the League Two club with immediate effect on a contract until June 2023, with Chris Doig, who he has worked alongside since 2014, joining as his assistant manager.

Hurst is no stranger to the Mariners as he previously spent five-a-half-years at the club between 2011 and 2016. This included four visits to Wembley Stadium, such as when he guided Grimsby back to the Football League with a 3-1 win over Forest Green in 2016.

The 46-year-old then spent two years at Shrewsbury Town, during which time he came up against Lincoln City at Wembley in what was then called the Checkatrade Trophy, but he was on the wrong end of a 1-0 defeat on that occasion.

In May 2018, Hurst became the manager of Championship side Ipswich, only to be sacked in October of that year after just under five months in charge.

In May last year, Hurst was appointed as manager of Grimsby’s Lincolnshire rivals Scunthorpe United, but he was sacked after eight months in charge.

Hurst now returns to Grimsby to replace Holloway, who announced his resignation on Twitter on December 23, stating that “new wannabe owners” are “hovering” over Grimsby Town after a scandal involving the club owner, also the council deputy leader, and a convicted fraudster.

Grimsby’s next match sees them host Cambridge United at Blundell Park on January 2.