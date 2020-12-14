Imp on the Green festival brings superstar tribute acts to Lincoln next year
A weekend-long summer party
A new music festival with tribute acts of some of the biggest artists in the world will arrive at Lincolnshire Showground next year.
Imp on the Green is set to take place over the last Spring Bank Holiday weekend in 2021, with acts performing on Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31.
Acts such as Oasish, The Guns n’ Roses Experience, Katy as Katy Perry and Spice Girlz will be on the Home Nightclub stage, offering something for everyone in the family.
Fairground rides, street food catering and several drinks bars selling alcoholic beverages, as well as summer cocktails.
Early-bird tickets are available now, costing £109 for a family weekend ticket, or £39 for a single person weekend ticket.
Day tickets are also available at £25 for adults and £15 for under-16s.