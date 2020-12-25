Infection rates spike on Christmas Day with 292 cases, 18 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire
Xmas message from the Queen and the Pope
There have been 292 new coronavirus cases and 18 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Christmas Day.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 229 new cases in Lincolnshire, 36 in North Lincolnshire and 27 in North East Lincolnshire.
On Friday, 14 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, three in North Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.
NHS England reported five new local hospital deaths at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, three at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust and one at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals.
The total number of local hospital deaths have now surpassed 800 since the start of the pandemic.
Christmas Day saw national cases increase by 32,725 to 2,221,312, while deaths rose by 570 to 70,195.
Millions of people in the UK have spent Christmas Day apart from loved ones as new tier restrictions have limited the number of people who can meet.
This comes as national deaths have passed the grim milestone of 70,000.
Queen Elizabeth II used her annual Christmas message to thank medical staff for their efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pope Francis has called on world leaders to ensure unfettered access to coronavirus vaccines for everyone.
Coronavirus has shown us that good health is not just down to biology but how unequal its effects can be.
Infection rates have increased in every Greater Lincolnshire district since Wednesday. However, we’re still below the national average of 354.9 per 100,000 of the population, with 259.4.
Lincoln and Boston are still in the top 100 highest infection rates in the country and the national average has also increased since Wednesday.
Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate over the last week up to December 25 according to the government’s dashboard:
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Friday, December 25
35,228 cases (up 292)
- 23,502 in Lincolnshire (up 229)
- 5,829 in North Lincolnshire (up 36)
- 5,897 in North East Lincolnshire (up 27)
1,369 deaths (up 18)
- 959 from Lincolnshire (up 14)
- 211 from North Lincolnshire (up three)
- 199 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)
of which 808 hospital deaths (up nine)
- 473 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up three)
- 20 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (up one)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 314 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up five)
2,221,312 UK cases, 70,195 deaths