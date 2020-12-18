Lincoln and Boston top Midlands infection rates and get new testing centres

New COVID-19 testing sites opened in Lincoln and Boston as the two areas have the highest infection rates in the East Midlands.

Lincoln has a rate of 488.4 per 100,000 people, while Boston shows 393.3 in the seven days leading up to December 9.

Lincoln’s test site will be a temporary mobile unit at the LNER Stadium in the Sincil Bank area of the city.

There are already two sites in Lincoln for coronavirus testing, one at the University of Lincoln’s Joseph Banks Laboratories, and another at Lincolnshire Showground.

The Lincoln unit arrives on Sunday, December 20 and will be in place throughout Christmas until December 28.

It will return on January 2 for three days. Its opening times will be from 9am to 3pm daily, with the exception of Christmas Day when appointments will be available between 10am to 2.30pm.

Boston‘s new walk-in test centre opened on Thursday, December 17 and appointments have been made available each day for it.

It can be found at the Cattle Market car park in the town, and comes as a response to the growing number of cases in the area.

Derek Ward, Director of Public Health for Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Infection rates in Lincoln remain higher than the majority of the county, so this extra mobile testing unit is an important addition for people to use.

“I would urge all those who have symptoms to get tested, no matter how mild. Please isolate yourself and book a slot as soon as you can. While you wait for a test and the result, please continue isolating to ensure the safety of others.”

Ric Metcalfe, Leader of City of Lincoln Council, said: “It is crucial that we try to lower the rate of infection in Lincoln.

“Together, we need to focus on the wellbeing of our residents and do all we can to lower infections in the city in order to protect the most vulnerable in our community.

“It is essential for the health of our residents and the economic security of many of our businesses that we climb out of tier 3 as quickly as possible.

“To do this, we must all step up and do everything we can to help keep ourselves, our friends and our families safe.”

If you are displaying symptoms of the virus, book a coronavirus test on the NHS website.

