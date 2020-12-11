Lincoln Cathedral outdoor carol service a ticket-only event

People who want to join the outdoor carol service at Lincoln Cathedral will have to book tickets after huge interest was shown in the event.

The cathedral announced at the start of December that its annual Christmas Carols service would be held outdoors at the newly refurbished Dean’s Green on December 20.

It will start at 3.45pm and see the cathedral choir perform a host of festive favourites for all the family.

Tickets are free and available now from the Cathedral website, and those without tickets are being asked not to travel to the service.

Children who come to the service are invited to dress up as characters from the Christmas story, with the view of taking part and interacting as the story unfolds.

A collection will be taken at the service and shared between the cathedral and the nomad centre, which is part of YMCA Lincolnshire.

These measures have been taken in response to the unprecedented interest of the carol service, and the cathedral will sell tickets to try and limit numbers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In other Cathedral news, the Sub Dean Revd Canon John Patrick will leave his role after his final service on Sunday, December 13.

He will step down from his role after nine years at Lincoln Cathedral.