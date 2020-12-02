Lincoln Cathedral to host outdoor Christmas carol service

Lincoln Cathedral will open its Christmas events to the public despite the COVID-19 pandemic, including a new outdoor carol service.

The service will take place at the newly opened Dean’s Green at 3.45pm on Sunday, December 20, as the cathedral choir perform a range of festive family favourites.

A popular Christmas tradition is also returning this year, with the Service of Lessons and Carols happening over four consecutive days to allow more people to see it.

This will take place from Monday, December 21 to Thursday, December 24 at 4pm to make up for the reduced numbers that can gather at the cathedral, due to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions.

Midnight Mass will be another event to take place as usual, at 11.30pm on Christmas Eve, while the Christmas Day Eucharist will be held at 10.30am.

The Dean of Lincoln Cathedral, The Very Revd Christine Wilson, has also confirmed that public worship will restart from December 2, in line with the country coming out of national lockdown.

She said: “There can be no doubt that Advent and Christmas will be very different this year and we are committed to offering music and worship to lift the heart and soul.

“In these challenging times we hope to bring comfort and joy in to people’s lives through acts of care and compassion and the demonstration of God’s love.”

The full daily pattern of worship will not change from what it was prior to the start of lockdown, with Evensong on a Tuesday and Friday.

Sunday Eucharist will also continue to be streamed live on the Lincoln Cathedral Facebook page.

In order to manage numbers and safety, all Christmas services have been ticketed and are available to book now from the cathedral website.