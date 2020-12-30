Lincoln jewellers shutting after over 70 years in business

A jewellers that has traded in Lincoln for over 70 years has closed as the owner and staff prepare for retirement.

HW Franklin first opened on Grantham Street in Lincoln in 1949. It moved to near the old mini market that used to front onto the High Street before relocating to its current premises next to Madame Waffle in 1991.

Current owner John Storr, 67, worked for the business for 10 years before purchasing it from the previous owner in 1990, the year before its relocation. It then changed from being a traditional jeweller to one that specialises in pre-owned and vintage jewellery.

John told The Lincolnite that around 18 months ago he decided to close business and retire, but the coronavirus pandemic had no impact on his decision. However, Wednesday’s announcement that Lincolnshire will move into tier 4 at midnight on New Year’s Eve means the shop will close a day earlier than planned.

John works alongside shop manager Colin McQueen, 62, and shop assistant Trudi Isles, 68, who have worked for the business for 30 and 13 years respectively.

John said: “I’d like to thank our many customers for their support over the last 30 years (since I took over).

“In many respects it is very sad to close and a lot of customers became good friends over the years. The three of us here are also good friends and have very much enjoyed working with each other.

“I am hoping to have a long and happy retirement with more time in the garden.”

John added that he believes there are currently no plans for what the future holds for the building.