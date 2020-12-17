Lincoln sculptor creates amazing art out of damaged wood

A wood sculptor living in Wragby has used 2020 as an opportunity to create a plethora of stunning sculptures across Lincolnshire.

Christian Andreolli only moved to Lincoln from Austria in 2019, but has been busy creating wood sculpture masterpieces in the county ever since.

In August 2019, he transformed a diseased tree and turned it into an elegant, eight foot high wood sculpture of a couple outside his house at the corner of Wragby and Greetwell Road.

Christian has over 30 years experience working with art, mainly wood sculpting, but also drawing and painting.

In 2020 he has continued to work on his passion and created numerous wood sculptures across Lincolnshire.

His latest work has seen him carve a magnificent 3.2 metre bear out of a ten tonne tree trunk for the Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle.

Christian, a 55-year-old energetic artist, told The Lincolnite that it is “surely” the biggest bear in the UK.

“I was fighting with this hard English oak wood for four weeks, both my chainsaws and myself are happy that this battle is over.

“I have never before worked this hard on some oak. Hopefully the bear will stay for centuries to come!”

He didn’t stop there, also creating bear and tiger sculptures for Woodside Wildlife Park in Lincoln, near Langworth.

The bear is made out of a 200-year-old ash tree, and the tiger out of a 250-year-old Horse Chestnut tree.

Most of the trees Christian uses have fallen victim to disease or fungal attacks, so he gives them a new purpose.

Christian’s work has gathered the attention of the community, and clients have come forward asking him to design something for them.

The Adam & Eve pub in Wragby approached Christian about some new designs, and he didn’t disappoint.

He not only made a new sign out of wood, he also created eye-catching benches and sculptures out of ash wood for the pub’s outside area.

The wooden pergolas depict a pig sleeping and protecting its piglets, while the other shows half an apple crafted into a bench, poignant with the story of Adam and Eve.

He also made a beautiful garden feature outside the pub for plants to be placed into.

Another of his projects this year saw him make peacocks out of a 100-year-old rotting hollow walnut tree.

He said: “There is always a way to get a nice sculpture out of an old tree so people can enjoy the view every day when they look out from the window.”

It hasn’t all been about everyone else this year for Christian, however, he has also done a few side projects for his own house.

Christian is available for commissions and encourages anyone who wants sculptures done to get in touch with him by visiting his website.