Lincoln Speakers Corner tree bench now open

Greater Lincolnshire has been tipped to move to tier 4 by the new year, with 265 new coronavirus cases and 28 COVID-related deaths reported on Tuesday.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 196 new cases in Lincolnshire, 38 in North Lincolnshire and 31 in North East Lincolnshire.

On Tuesday, 24 deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, two in North Lincolnshire and two in North East Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county. Lincolnshire’s deaths have now surpassed 900 since the pandemic started.

NHS England reported six new local hospital deaths on Tuesday, including three at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust and three at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

On Tuesday, national cases increased by 36,804 to 2,110,314 while deaths rose by 691 to 68,307. This is the UK’s highest daily increase since the pandemic began, according to Sky News.

In local news, tier 4 is expected for Lincolnshire after Christmas amid the COVID-19 mutation. Assistant director of public health Tony McGinty said he expected a new variant, which is thought to be more infectious, will “become the dominant virus”.

This came as a temporary mortuary in Woodhall Spa set up in the first COVID-19 wave has been brought into operation after an increasing death toll in the county.

In response, health bosses have confirmed plans for 15 coronavirus vaccination sites in Lincolnshire, with two more hoped to be announced in the new year.

A Gainsborough takeaway has had its late night refreshment licence revoked for breaching coronavirus rules – they had customers sat inside after 10pm and face coverings were not worn.

Nationally, anyone entering Greater Manchester or the West Midlands from tier 4 areas and Wales should self-isolate for 10 days and “assume” they have the new COVID-19 variant according to health officials.

The COVID-19 vaccine is “highly likely” to work on the new variant of the virus, said BioNTech, the developers of the Pfizer jab.

England has been warned of a new year lockdown after the government’s chief scientific adviser said an extension of tier 4 restrictions may be needed.

Over 1,500 lorries are stuck in Kent waiting to leave the UK as politicians negotiate to reopen France’s border to trade and travel. They are set to have rapid COVID tests done by military in a deal with France, to get freight moving again.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to December 21 according to the government dashboard: