Lincoln Speakers Corner tree bench now open
A new place to sit on Lincoln High Street
People in Lincoln have been enjoying using the new bench at Speakers Corner on the High Street after the old kiosk was demolished.
The Cornhill kiosk off Lincoln High Street was torn down in September, to make the area a “more appropriate space for events”.
Now there’s an open bench surrounding the existing London Plane tree, which was kept in place.
The job was due to be finished by the end of November/beginning of December, but opened to the public just before Christmas on December 22.
It is a process that has taken a year to get over the line, with plans to tear down the kiosk first being approved by City of Lincoln Council in March 2019.
The council is now hoping for additional funding to improve the wider Cornhill Square and use it flexibly for events performance and other activities.
If money is secured, works could start as early as spring 2021.